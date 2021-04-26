OLYMPIA — The legislative session ended Sunday with Democrats passing a capital gains tax that could take a bite from the income that farmers receive from selling their share in partnerships.
Earlier proposals broadly exempted income from selling farmland. In the last week of the session, Democrats extended the new 7% tax to landowners who sell their share in entities that own real estate.
Democrats said they didn't intend to tax farm sales, but didn't act on a plea by farm lobbyists to amend the bill and clarify that intent.
Farm groups, after consulting with the Department of Revenue and a tax accountant, said the tax could be applied to a significant amount of farmland. Several Republicans came to the same conclusion.
"It is absolutely true, small farms will be affected by this," said Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia.
The capital gains tax was a high priority for Gov. Jay Inslee. The tax goes into affect Jan. 1, 2022. The state projects that by April 2023 about 7,000 taxpayers will owe approximately $415 million.
"This has been a priority of mine for years, and I'm grateful to see some economic justice to begin to address the problems in our tax system," Inslee said in a taped message late Sunday.
Over the years, the capital gains tax has been consistently promoted as a way to make the rich pay more. Exempting income from selling a farm has been a standard feature.
The bill finally passed by the Legislature still exempts income from selling real estate, including land that farmers sell directly.
In emails to farm groups, however, the Department of Revenue said that while farmland meets the definition of real estate, a share in an entity that owns farmland may not.
Farms are often owned by multiple entities which in turn are owned by other entities, according to farm groups.
The bill may tax corporate farmland owners, most famously Bill Gates, but farm groups and Republican warned the tax could hit many farmers who will notice the lost income.
"This is a complicated bill, and ag land is still included," said Moses Lake Sen. Judy Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee.
The revenue department cautioned that it was impossible to make definitive interpretations until the tax was enacted and all details of a transaction know. It was clear from the emails, however, that farm sales won't get an automatic pass from the tax.
If the capital gains tax does hit farmers, Washington Farm Bureau director of government relations director Tom Davis said he wasn't looking forward to asking again for changes.
"It's hard to believe we're going to get the relief the second-time around that we didn't get the first-time around," he said.
Democrats made the bill referendum-proof by declaring the tax was necessary to fund the government. The bill could still be challenged by an initiative, but qualifying an initiative for the ballot requires double the signatures.
Republicans said the bill was illegal because the state constitution forbids a graduated income tax. The capital gains tax will only apply to income above $250,000 from selling long-held assets.
Ultimately, the state Supreme Court probably will decide whether the tax stands.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, predicted the "most-liberal Supreme Court" will uphold the tax and that it will be adjusted to affect more taxpayers "every time we need a dime."
"If you think that this tax ... will stay at the level it's at, you're very naive," he said.