Canyon County, Idaho, should enact stronger zoning regulations to protect farmland from development and even help pay for its preservation, recent surveys found.
Farmland and pasture in the county, which is adjacent to the growing Boise metro area, has been under pressure from residential and commercial development. The population is 234,820 compared to 188,923 in 2010, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho reports.
As the county updates its comprehensive plan, citizen working groups have expressed concern about the development of farmland, said Kate Dahl, a planner in the county’s Development Services Department.
The Canyon County Agricultural Perspectives Survey received responses from 187 owners of farms and agribusinesses, a sample that she said produces a 95% confidence level and 7% margin for error.
The survey was taken in February and March. Results were released this month.
“Respondents provided a clear preference for farmland preservation and promoting residential development in cities,” Dahl said.
Some 84% of respondents are likely or very likely to continue farming for the next 10 years, and just over 8% are unlikely to continue, according to the survey.
Farmland fragmentation ranked as the top challenge to farming; the issue was the biggest concern for 67% of respondents.
Traffic was next at 52%, followed by rising land prices at 51%, and conflicts with non-farm neighbors at 49%.
“All of these challenges are a direct result of further residential development, and can be more closely addressed through zoning approvals in the future,” Dahl said.
Some farmers have sold all or part of their operations for development to fund ongoing operations or retirement.
Keeping a farm entirely intact was identified as ideal by 72% of respondents, and 78% said developing all of a farm into housing is the worst-case scenario.
Just 22% said it would be acceptable for three-quarters of a farm’s land mass to be retained and the rest developed as housing.
As for solutions, 75% of respondents said the top priority should be making zoning regulations more restrictive to preserve farmland.
Other high-ranking priorities included public education, 61%; and advocacy and support for legislation and funding for agricultural preservation, 49%.
Developing a system for buying or transferring development rights also drew support.
Preservation methods used in some U.S. communities include agricultural-preservation bonds and providing funds to purchase development rights through agricultural-conservation easements.
Nearly 65% of respondents said local government should provide funding to preserve farmland since farmers pay more in local tax than they receive in services.
Dahl said that in the county’s separate Rural Community Survey, 84% of rural residents said vacant parcels within city limits should be developed before expanding to farmland.
The agricultural survey’s comment portion “reiterated a strong preference for farmland preservation and promoting residential development in cities,” she said.
Canyon County Soil Conservation District board member Mike Somerville said property at or near intersections — some with new signals or four-way stops that increase values — are popular for development that eventually will encroach on farm uses.
He said cities should map property that no longer has an active farming operation or occupied home and encourage their development where appropriate.
“We are just jumping over that rather than building internally, inside city limits,” Somerville said.