The Canyon County Farm Bureau chapter recently issued scholarships to 16 high school students who plan to attend college this fall.
Weston Dorsey of Caldwell received the $1,000 Pat Takasugi Scholarship to pursue an agricultural field of study. The chapter’s highest award is named for the late former Idaho State Department of Agriculture director, legislator and Canyon County farmer.
Receiving scholarships of $500 to $750 are Brianna Baughman of Middleton, Christina Benites of Caldwell, Hannah Brock of Caldwell, Tori Broomhall of Star, Sara Carson of Nampa, Zenaida De La Cruz of Caldwell, Anya Dice of Nampa, Delaynie Dorsey of Caldwell, Joe Ihli of Caldwell, Kylee Miller of Nampa, Mariela Esquivel-Rodriguez of Caldwell, Ynfiniti Sigman of Nampa, Wyatt Skovgard of Nampa, Daniel Uranga of Wilder and Timothy Zink of Nampa.
The scholarships are renewable for up to four years.
The Canyon County Farm Bureau Board of Directors last fall added a $10,000 line item to the 2020 budget to allow for more scholarships to be awarded. The scholarship committee aims to receive 50 applications by the April 15, 2021, deadline, up from a record-high 28 this year.
“It has been a pleasure working with the Canyon County Farm Bureau to be able to help contribute to the higher education of young people in our community,” Scholarship Committee Chairman Bobbi Bicandi said in a news release. “I look forward to watching these young people and how they use this opportunity.”