A Canadian company has applied to build a solar-power plant on about 3,000 acres in south-central Washington, the most expansive solar-only project yet submitted for state approval since Washington passed its renewable-energy law.
Quebec-based Innergex Renewable Energy submitted details May 6 to the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council on its plans for the 470-megawatt Wautoma Solar Energy Project in Benton County.
The council has not made the application public. Council spokeswoman Emilie Brown said Tuesday the council won't release the application until Innergex deposits a $50,000 fee. There is no deadline to pay the fee, she said.
The council's staff has started working on the application and scheduling meetings, siting and compliance manager Ami Hafkemeyer told the council at a meeting Tuesday.
Innergex senior coordinator for environment Laura O'Neill made a brief presentation, telling the council the project responds to Washington's law requiring electricity to be free of fossil fuels by 2045.
The solar panels would border Yakima County and would be 12 miles northeast of Sunnyside.
Washington's renewable-energy law has drawn international companies to south-central Washington. With Innergex's proposal, the state site council is reviewing four applications from large energy developers.
The council, established in the 1970s to evaluate locations for nuclear power plants and transmission lines, provides companies with an alternative to seeking approval from local governments.
The council is part of the Inslee administration. Lawmakers this year, at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee, expanded the council's powers. The council will be able to review and recommend that Inslee approve industrial developments related to renewable energy.
Innergex has an interest in 80 hydro, wind and solar power projects in Canada, Chile, France and the U.S., according to the company's website.
The Horse Heaven wind and solar project proposed by Scout Clean Energy would "permanently impact" more than 6,800 acres in Benton County. Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a private investment firm with operations in the United Kingdom, Australia and U.S., owns Scout.
Avangrid Renewables, owned by Spanish energy developer Iberdola Group, has proposed the Badger Mountain solar project on 2,390 acres in Yakima County.
California company Cypress Creek Renewables proposes to build side-by-side High Top and Ostrea solar projects on 1,800 acres in Yakima County.
Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable Partners recently acquired the rights to build the Goose Prairie solar project on 625 acres in Yakima County. Inslee approved the project in December.