Washington will automatically follow a mandate passed Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board. All cars, pickups and SUVs sold in the states must be electric beginning with 2035 models.

A California state board voted Aug. 25 to require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric by 2035, effectively setting the same policy for Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee said in a tweet that Washington will adopt the same regulations by the end of the year. "This is a critical milestone in our climate fight," he said.

