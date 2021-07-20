Idaho's Snake River Complex Fire and Oregon’s Bootleg Fire — the nation’s largest — have helped push U.S. acres burned more than one-third higher than the 2020 year-to-date total.
The National Interagency Fire Center July 19 reported 80 large wildfires burning more than 1.17 million acres in 13 states. Current large fires included 18 in Idaho, 20 in Montana, eight in Oregon, and seven each in California and Washington excluding individual fires within complexes.
From 2020 to ’21, the number of large fires from Jan. 1 to July 19 increased from 29,008 to 35,086, NIFC said. Burned acres jumped from 1,809,976 to 2,537,744. Ten-year averages to date were 31,774 fires and 3,347,133 acres.
Bootleg late July 19 stood at 364,113 acres, the Snake River Complex at 107,433 early July 20. In California, the Beckwourth Complex was at 105,348 late July 19. Washington’s Chuweah Creek Fire at 36,177 was that state’s largest late July 19 except for the 71,512-acre Lick Creek (Dry Gulch) Fire, southwest of Asotin and near the Snake River Complex. All were lightning-caused.
Bootleg, northeast of Klamath Falls, was 30% contained late July 19.
“We have a recurring pattern of extreme fire behavior in this incident where the fire travels up to five miles in a single burn period,” said Marcus Kauffman, public information officer with Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 1. The fire in the past day added about 40,000 acres.
Multiple tree stands burning at once in their crowns, and various winds from clouds and weather the fire creates, exemplify extreme behavior. Such weather conditions can prompt the main fire to advance, throwing embers and spotting.
“And since it’s critically dry, the spots start a new fire,” Kauffman said. “Then it will spot across a control line and we have to go chase.” Crews have had some tough days, but have done a great job “putting in line and holding it in some amazingly difficult conditions.”
The three-fire Snake River Complex was 70% contained early July 20. Public Information Officer Deana Harms said crews in the next few days aim to build on recent work.
“They have already kind of connected the dots where they put in dozer line or where they have planned the easiest way of connecting that to hopefully achieve containment,” she said.
Dozers and other heavy equipment dig fire lines or remove nearby fuels. Ground crews can increase a line’s effectiveness by burning additional fuel.
“They are going in and trying to work in more fire so it doesn’t push too hard against the line,” Harms said. Firefighters have burned mainly at night, but slightly cooler temperatures July 17-18 created “some windows where day operations could put some fire on the ground,” she said.
Daily incident reporting is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/accessible-view/. Type the state or fire name into the search field. NIFC tracks fires and trends at https://www.nifc.gov/fire-information/nfn.