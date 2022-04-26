Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in an April 25 executive order declared a drought emergency in Deschutes, Grant, Lake and Malheur counties.
She said low snowpack, reservoir levels and streamflows “have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions” in the counties.
The order directs the state Department of Agriculture to coordinate and provide assistance in seeking federal resources to lessen impact of drought conditions, and assist in agricultural recovery.
It also directs the Water Resources Department and Water Resources Commission to coordinate and provide assistance to water users. The water department will seek information from the Department of Fish and Wildlife on water-availability impacts on habitat.
The Office of Emergency Management will coordinate and assist with various assessment and mitigation work.
A drought declaration makes special tools available to water users. Under a drought transfer, for example, a farmer can apply for an expedited, short-term transfer of a water right to change its type, place of use or point of diversion.
A temporary emergency water-use permit could be granted in a drought-declared county. If an existing surface water right does not have enough water, such as when a stream dries up, the farmer can apply to tap groundwater temporarily.
Brown said forecast water supply conditions and precipitation levels are not expected to improve, and drought “is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, vineyard, recreation, tourism and natural resource sectors.”
Drought in the counties also will impact drinking water, fish and wildlife, important minimum flows for public in-stream uses “and other resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water and streamflow in these areas,” she said.
“Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for fire, shorten the growing season and decrease water supplies,” Brown said. Drought preparation and resilience are “vital to the health and safety of persons, property and the economic security of the citizens and businesses of these counties.”
The counties made drought emergency requests March 16 through April 13 based on state Drought Readiness Council and Water Supply Availability Committee recommendations.
