The federal Bureau of Land Management is proposing smaller versions of the Lava Ridge wind development in south-central Idaho.

The proposed Lava Ridge wind project — one of the largest in the nation — could ultimately shrink.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s two preferred alternatives call for a smaller project area and fewer turbines, the agency said Jan. 20 in announcing that the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement is available.

