The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has selected Grant Beebe as assistant director for fire and aviation, based at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.
He has been in the position in an acting role since March 2019, when John Ruhs left to become BLM Idaho state director.
Beebe oversees BLM’s fire and aviation program including policy, operations and works with partner agencies to ensure the program is carried out safely and effectively.
BLM performs 70% of U.S. Department of the Interior’s firefighting and hazardous-fuel reduction efforts. Beebe helped BLM comfortably exceed fiscal 2019 fuel-treatment targets, the agency said.
He started in the BLM as a smokejumper at NIFC in 1990. In 1997, he went to work for the German government in Indonesia to provide training and fire-readiness expertise. He returned to Boise in 1998 as NIFC smokejumper base manager. He moved into other areas of fire management starting in 2011, including planning, budgeting and evaluation.
“Grant is a widely respected and highly experienced fire professional,” BLM Deputy Director for Programs and Policy William Perry Pendley said in a statement. “He has deep knowledge of wildland fire management, as well as fire readiness and training, honed both in the U.S. and overseas. His leadership abilities, passion and commitment will continue to be just what our fire program needs are going forward.”
NIFC employs about 650 people, Public Affairs Officer Kari Cobb said. Eight agencies and organizations comprise NIFC, the nation’s support and logistics center for wildland firefighting.