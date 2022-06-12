Two non-commercial flocks in Yakima County, Wash., have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Washington Department of Agriculture says.
Bird flu has been detected in 19 backyard flocks in 10 counties since early May. All flocks came into contact with wild waterfowl, according to the department.
"The virus continues to be present in all corners of our state," State Veterinarian Amber Itle said in a statement. "It’s so important we remain vigilant."
Bird flu has been found in 36 states this year, according to the USDA. The virus has claimed 39.2 million domestic birds, the worst outbreak of the disease since 2015, when bird flu claimed 50 million birds.
Before the most recent detections, bird flu had killed 1,201 birds in Washington, according to the USDA.
Sick birds in Washington can be reported to the agriculture department at (800) 606-3056.
The department advised double-bagging dead birds and keeping them in a cooler until department veterinarians can take a sample.
Scavenger birds that feed on dead domestic birds can further spread the virus, the department warned.
