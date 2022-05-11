Bird flu was confirmed in two backyard flocks in Pierce County in Western Washington, the third and fourth non-commercial flocks hit by the virus in Washington in the past week, the Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in the flocks Tuesday. Turkeys, chickens, peacocks and waterfowl were infected. One flock had 60 birds, while the other had 40, according to the USDA.
The birds that didn't die of bird flu will be euthanized, the state agriculture department said.
Flock owners called the state agriculture department's hotline to report an unusual number of sudden deaths. The department had previously reporting finding bird flu in non-commercial flocks in Pacific and Spokane counties.
Washington wildlife officials have also confirmed the virus in a bald eagle at Loon Lake in Stevens County and a Canada goose in Whatcom County. Eight other suspected cases of avian influenza in wild birds are being investigated.
"With so many suspicious cases in wild birds pending investigation, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to avoid exposing your flock to wild waterfowl and shorebirds," Washington State Veterinarian Amber Itle said in a statement.
Unusual deaths or illness among domestic birds should be reported to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1-800-606-3056.
The department announced the state's first case of bird flu May 5. Since then, the department has received nearly two dozen calls on its hotline. Several other suspected cases are being investigated, according to the department.
Wild birds infect domestic birds. Both wild and domestic waterfowl can be infected and not show signs of the disease. Itle advised flock owners to prevent their birds from coming into contact with wild birds.
"Avian influenza is here," Itle said. "Whether it has been confirmed in your county yet or not, you should be taking steps to protect your birds and prevent the spread of this virus which could wipe out your flock."
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in 34 states, according to the USDA. Washington and Oregon are the most recent states.
The virus has killed 37.55 million domestic birds at 176 commercial farms and 120 backyard flocks. One backyard flock was hit with the virus in Linn County, Ore. Bird flu has been found in six backyard flocks in Idaho.
No commercial farms have been hit in the three states. Bird flu has not been found in California.
A bird flu outbreak in the U.S. in 2015 killed 50 million birds.
