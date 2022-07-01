Bird flu has been found again in a backyard flock in Washington state.
Correspondent
Bird flu has infected a backyard flock in Kitsap County, the 11th Washington county in which the virus has surfaced, the state Department of Agriculture said Friday.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in 27 flocks in the state and has claimed more than 1,500 birds. All sickened flocks came into contact with wild waterfowl, the department said.
The department continued to counsel bird owners to not participate in fairs, exhibitions and poultry auctions. The department said bird owners should wait until 30 days pass after the last detection.
Bird flu has been found in 36 states this year. One state so far spared is California.
Nationwide, the virus has killed or caused to be euthanized 40.9 million birds.
