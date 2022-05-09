SPOKANE — A backyard flock of guinea fowl, chickens, geese and ducks in Spokane County was infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said Saturday.
The 75-bird non-commercial flock is the second confirmation of bird flu in Washington this year, coming one day after health officials said the virus was found in a backyard flock on the other side of the state in Pacific County in Western Washington.
Health officials also said Friday that a backyard flock in Linn County in Western Oregon was infected. The three detections are the first this year in Oregon and Washington.
The H5N1 avian influenza virus was detected in a dead goose from the Spokane flock by the Washington State University Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Friday.
A veterinarian submitted the dead goose. Before dying, the goose was walking abnormally, shaking its head, not moving and apparently fearful of humans, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
The flock owner reported other sick birds and an increased rate of mortality. The other birds were euthanized, according to the department.
Wild birds infect domestic birds with avian influenza. An outbreak in the U.S. has been severe. With the confirmation of bird flu in Oregon and Washington, the virus has been documented in 34 states, including Idaho.
Bird flu has not been found in commercial operations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Nationwide, the virus has caused more than 37 million poultry to be culled, according to the USDA.
Washington State Veterinarian Amber Itle said bird owners should prevent contact with wild birds by eliminating access to ponds or standing water. Flocks can be brought inside to protect them from wild waterfowl, she said.
