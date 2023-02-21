OLYMPIA — The Inslee administration continues to oppose a bipartisan voluntary riparian buffer bill backed by tribes, farm groups and the entire House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
Administration officials complained Monday the bill lacked minimum buffer widths and gave state agencies too little power to oversee grants to plant vegetation and compensate landowners.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s natural resources adviser Ruth Musgrave told legislators that buffer standards would allow agencies to judge whether fish were being protected and money was well spent.
“This is not onerous for ag. It’s just allowing our agencies to measure,” Musgrave told the House Capital Budget Committee.
House Bill 1720 — legislation that rose from the ashes of Inslee’s failed proposal last year to mandate buffers — passed the House agriculture committee 11-0 Feb. 17.
On Monday, the legislation went before House capital budget writers. Two Democrats and two Republicans, the bill’s leading backers, are asking for $200 million to fund riparian restoration.
The bill has developed into the poster child of bipartisanship. Skagit County Democrat Debra Lekanoff, who introduced Inslee’s forced-buffer bill last year, is a leading champion.
“This bill is truly a citizen-driven and written piece of legislation, led by legislators who represent the values and culture of salmon as well as the agricultural industry,” she said in a statement Monday.
The bill, Lekanoff said, “will build a future for salmon and the agricultural industry to sustainably grow, beginning with a foundation of respect and trust.”
At the hearing Monday, one tribe opposed the bill, while eight tribes indicated support.
Ron Allen, chairman of the Sequim-based Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, said the bill balances the positions of tribes and agriculture.
Unlike proposals from Inslee, the bill does not point to buffers hundreds of feet wide in some places.
The state Conservation Commission and the Recreation and Conservation Office would take leading roles in consulting with tribes and landowners to plan projects and distribute grants.
“We’ve been hung up too long on what’s the right-sized riparian buffer,” Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said.
“The people on the land and the people on the water know what the basins need,” he said.
Besides the lack of specific buffer widths, the Inlsee administration criticized the make up of a task force that would watch whether the grants were working and riparian habitat was improving.
Most task force members would represent tribes or farmers. State agencies would be advisers, but not decision makers.
“We think it’s really important that state agencies have full and equal membership on the task force,” said Jennifer Hennessy, special assistant to Ecology director Laura Watson.
Puget Sound Partnership executive director Laura Blackmore also testified against the bill. The partnership is governed by a seven-member council appointed by Inslee and currently chaired by Dennis McLerran, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Northwest director during the Obama administration.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.