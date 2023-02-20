BC Idaho State Capitol close (1).jpg (copy)

Idaho State Capitol

 Brad Carlson/Capital Press

A proposal to tie the annual homeowners property tax exemption to a market index has again been introduced by the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Opponents worry the change would shift more of the tax burden on farms and other commercial property.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you