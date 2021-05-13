OLYMPIA — A bill stemming partly from the Washington Department of Transportation's refusal to fund county weed-control districts was signed Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 1355 clarifies that state agencies must pay weed-control assessments. The transportation department had declined, an example that farm groups worried would spread to other public landowners.
"I hope it's going to be very clear the department needs to be ponying up. The rest of us landowners do," said Sen. Judy Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee.
The bill passed the House and Senate unanimously and makes several changes to weed-control laws. Notably, the bill requires the Department of Natural Resources to control noxious weeds within 25 feet of its roads and within 200 feet of its rock pits.
The transportation department was the only state agency to publicly oppose the bill. It projected needing $535,016 over two years to pay the salaries and benefits of state employees who would identify department parcels in weed-control districts.
Other agencies were unfazed. Fish and Wildlife said the bill wouldn't affect the department because it already pays weed-control assessments.
The transportation department paid assessments in some counties until 2017. In other counties, it didn't. The department said it needed a consistent policy, so it stopped paying assessments everywhere.
When the department refused to pay a one-year assessment of $388.27 to Kittitas County, the Central Washington county sued, claiming the department was shirking its duty as a landowner.
The Washington Farm Bureau and Washington Cattlemen's Associated submitted briefs supporting the county's position. Public agencies own 70% of the county. If all stopped funding weed control, the program would collapse and agriculture would be harmed, the groups said.
The department countered that it had its own weed-control program, an effort the county disparaged in court declarations. In court, the department's legal argument — that agencies aren't subject to special-benefit assessments — prevailed.
A transportation department spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday the agency would have been fiscally irresponsible to pay assessments that it had no legal authority to pay.
"With the law change, we are already working closely with the state and local weed boards on how to meet the new requirements," she said.
Rep. Tom Dent, a Republican who represents Kittitas County, said getting the department to control weeds and pay assessments were big motivations in his introducing HB 1355.
Interstate 90 runs through the county and close to farms. Uncontrolled weeds could contaminate crops, he said.
"We can't send Timothy hay to Japan with noxious weeds in it," Dent said.
Lawmakers have given the transportation department $300,000 to work with counties to identify parcels on which assessments will be due.
Identifying the parcels will cost the department more than paying the assessments, at least initially. The department estimates sending the 26 counties with weed-control assessments about $43,250 a year.
The department spokeswoman said identifying right-of-way parcels should be straightforward, but it will take more research to identify other parcels that might be owned by the department.
The department expects to ask lawmakers for more money next year. "The $300,000 provided by the Legislature is helpful, but does not cover all the expected costs," the spokeswoman said.
The department spent $1.9 million controlling weeds on 9,500 acres around the state in 2020, she said.