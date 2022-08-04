Railroad (copy)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislators introduced a bill aimed at improving freight rail service in the U.S. House of Representatives on Aug. 2.

The bill, called the Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act, would expand the power of the Surface Transportation Board, a federal agency that regulates transportation, to hold railroads accountable to provide more reliable service.

