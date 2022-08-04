WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislators introduced a bill aimed at improving freight rail service in the U.S. House of Representatives on Aug. 2.
The bill, called the Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act, would expand the power of the Surface Transportation Board, a federal agency that regulates transportation, to hold railroads accountable to provide more reliable service.
Proponents say the legislation could improve rail service reliability, which many customers say has recently been erratic. Opponents say the bill would inflate the federal government's power, interfering with the free market.
The bill was introduced by Reps. Donald Payne, Jr., D-N.J., chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials; Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure; David Scott, D-Ga., chair of the House Committee on Agriculture; and Jim Costa, D-Calif., chair of the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.
“I am pleased to join Chair Payne on the Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act, which will hold the freight rail industry accountable for their appalling service to shippers and ultimately help American families burdened by the increased price of goods,” DeFazio said in a statement.
The legislation would allow the Surface Transportation Board to regulate railroads in several ways.
First, it would strengthen the Board's authority to address rail service emergencies. An example of a recent emergency, according to the Board, was when the poultry company Foster Farms complained that Union Pacific Railroad Co. wasn't delivering feed on schedule to the company's chicken farms in California.
Second, the bill would require rail contracts to include service delivery standards and remedies.
The legislation would direct the Board on how to resolve common carrier obligation complaints.
Additionally, the act would allow shippers to charge railroads demurrage charges for not meeting obligations.
Finally, it would fund the Board to resolve disputes more quickly.
Railroads oppose the bill, saying it "threatens the viability of the nation's freight rail system."
The Association of American Railroads says the act would unfairly re-regulate the industry and grow the government's and Board's jurisdiction.
The association argues that the Staggers Act of 1980, which partially de-regulated the rail industry, allowed railroads to operate with more fluidity and earn more sustainable revenue. This bill, they say, would erase those advancements.
“This imprudent proposal turns the clock back more than 40 years and reinstates an unbalanced regulatory framework that replaces free-market principles with unjustified government mandates,” said Ian Jefferies, CEO and president of the association.
Some say the Board already has sufficient power and more regulation won't solve deeper challenges.
On May 12, the Board's chairman, Martin Oberman, testified before a U.S. House committee that expanding the Board's regulatory oversight would not solve labor and supply chain challenges.
“While the problems facing the rail industry today are significant, in my view, the Board can use its existing authority to mitigate those problems in a meaningful way," Oberman testified.
More than two dozen agricultural groups, however, welcomed the legislation, including the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, American Farm Bureau Federation and National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
"The Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act includes sensible and necessary policy measures to improve rail service and level the playing field for agricultural shippers," said Mike Seyfert, president and CEO of the National Grain and Feed Association.
