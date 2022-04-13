WASHINGTON, D.C. — USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has established a program under President Biden's "American Rescue Plan" which invests an initial $43 million in rural health programs across the U.S.
The program is intended to support under-served rural hospitals and providers nationwide through grants designed to expand rural providers' access to supplies, tests, COVID-19 vaccines, laboratory equipment, facilities and other needs.
In a statement Wednesday, Vilsack said the program will help ensure that "every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code.”
Initial awards — called Emergency Rural Health Care Grants — were given to 93 rural health care organizations and groups across 22 states, including Oregon and Washington.
This first round of awards totals $43 million. In total, the program will award up to $475 million in grants provided by the American Rescue Plan. Additional awards will be announced in the coming months.
Oregon
In Oregon, according to USDA, the Blue Mountain Hospital District – located in the rural town of John Day – is slated to receive $399,300 in the initial round of funding.
The investment will be used to purchase medical equipment. The existing facility serves the Grant County area, a region with a population of about 7,445, and operates a 25-bed critical-access hospital.
The funds will help purchase and install a lab chem analyzer, ultrasound machine, portable chest X-ray machine, standalone auxiliary generator, UV light cleaning robot and an i-STAT blood analyzer. These pieces of equipment could help increase response rates and provide faster diagnoses to critically ill patients.
Washington
Washington's Public Hospital District No. 1 in Klickitat County will receive $673,100 to improve its facility.
The facility is one of the state's 40 critical-access hospitals, meaning a small hospital in a rural area with 25 or fewer beds.
The hospital plans to use the grant money to renovate 1,167 square feet of interior space. The goal is to use the new space for food preparation and service at the hospital.
The renovation will provide two additional workstations, streamline the checkout, replace the salad bar with a sandwich prep table, create a new dishwashing area and install a walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and additional dry storage.
