Creek Energy and Water Storage Renewable Power Station

Location of the proposed Cat Creek Energy and Water Storage Renewable Power Station.

 Cat Creek Energy

Bayer AG has entered into an agreement with Cat Creek Energy to provide it with green electricity in Idaho.

Bayer has a big presence in Idaho agriculture, including seed operations in the southwest and fertilizer production in the southeast.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you