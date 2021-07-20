Eastern Washington land managed by the state Department of Natural Resources will be closed indefinitely to recreation beginning Friday.
Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said Tuesday the risk of fires and danger to the public were too great to keep trails, campgrounds and other recreation sites open.
Franz announced the closure during a tour of hills blackened by the Red Apple Fire near Wenatchee. "It breaks my heart that we've reached this point where we have to take drastic action," she said.
The Red Apple Fire was one of nine fires of at least 150 acres burning in Eastern Washington on Tuesday. The Red Apple, Lick Creek and Chuweah Creek fires all exceeded 10,000 acres.
DNR closed its land last spring to prevent people from catching COVID from each other. This is the earliest the department has shut down its land to recreation because of fires, a spokesman said.
No large fires were burning in Western Washington. DNR-managed lands remain open to the public west of the Cascades, though no campfires are allowed. DNR sets daily restrictions on logging by region.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will close its wildlife areas in Eastern Washington to camping and other overnight activities, including launching boats, beginning Friday.
The wildlife areas will be open during the day, with such restrictions as no campfires.
The state's largest blaze Tuesday was the 73,190-acre Lick Creek Fire, 2 miles southwest of Asotin in southeast Washington.
The lightning-caused fire was burning in tall grass, brush and timber and was 45% contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
The Chuweah Creek Fire, 15 miles north of Grand Coulee, was burning on the Colville Indian Reservation in northeast Washington. The lightning-caused blaze covered 36,177 acres of timberland and was 40% contained.
The Red Apple Fire in Central Washington was 12,288 acres and 90% contained. The cause is under investigation.
Franz said firefighting resources are stretched thin and firefighters are tired. "I'm very concerned about the months ahead," she said.
Wildfires were reducing air quality in north-central Washington. The air was "unhealthy" in Omak and Twisp on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency's index, and "very unhealthy" in Winthrop.
Almost 71% of Washington is suffering some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Adams County and parts of surrounding counties making up 7% of the state are in an exceptional drought.
The drought has hit dryland farmers the hardest, though stream flows are now dropping, too.
About two-thirds of 148 streams monitored by the U.S. Geological Service were running Tuesday in the bottom one-quarter for historical flows for the date.