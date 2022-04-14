The inflation-adjusted price of diesel will be at its highest summer level since 2014, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine upsets the global flow of fuel for trucks and tractors, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts.
On-highway diesel will cost an average of $4.57 a gallon between April and September, up from last summer's $3.28 and the five-year summer average of $2.92, according to the EIA forecast.
The EIA does not predict diesel prices by region. West Coast diesel prices typically are higher than the national average.
While diesel was $5.07 a gallon nationwide on April 11, it was $6.22 in California and $5.23 in several other Western states, including Oregon and Washington. It was lower, $4.14, in Idaho and other Rocky Mountain states.
The EIA predicted that gasoline will average $3.84 a gallon nationally, up from $3.06 last summer. West Coast gasoline prices are expected to be $4.67 a gallon.
Although EIA's forecast calls for fuel prices to moderate from the recent spikes, COVID and Russia's war on Ukraine likely will keep petroleum costs volatile, according to the agency.
"The ultimate price U.S. consumers pay for gasoline and diesel this summer will depend on the course of global oil supply and demand in the coming months, which are very uncertain," the agency stated in its outlook.
Russia's war on Ukraine caused a jump in crude oil prices, the primary driver of fuel prices. But prices already were being pushed up by increasing consumption and low inventories, according to the EIA.
U.S. diesel consumption is expected to nearly return to pre-pandemic summer 2019 levels. The season, however, will start with a low inventory. From mid-2020 to this February, global petroleum production was below consumption.
U.S. refineries are expected to increase diesel production this summer, but the EIA anticipates more than half the increased output will be exported, likely effecting prices in the U.S.
The top export markets for U.S. diesel are in the Americas, while Russia exports a substantial volume of diesel to Europe. If sanctions and private company divestitures reduce Russian imports, the U.S. may send more diesel to Europe, the EIA said.
The demand for diesel likely will make diesel production attractive to U.S. refineries, according to EIA.
Normally, gasoline production drives U.S. refinery operations during the summer as motorists travel more miles. This year, it's diesel.
The EIA forecast that wholesale margins for diesel will average 82 cents a gallon this summer, 40 cents more than last summer and 43 cents more than the previous five-summer average.
"We forecast that U.S. diesel margins will remain historically high through the summer and (that) international supply pressures will persist, contributing to higher overall refinery margins and increased refinery runs," the EIA stated.