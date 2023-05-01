SALEM — Oregon Ag Fest is has announced the winners of the 11th annual Oregon Ag Fest Agricultural Education Awards.
This year, Lost River FFA was awarded first place, the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program received second and Growing a Future School Farm and Silverton FFA tied for third place, for their exceptional efforts in agricultural outreach and education.
Lost River FFA members have worked to increase agricultural awareness in their community through their participation in the Klamath Basin Farm Expo, Farm to School projects and Agriculture Field Days at Malin and Merrill elementary schools. As part of this, students manage tower gardens at two locations to help elementary students raise leafy greens and they also hatch chicks for their chicken coop project, which elementary kids are able to witness as part of the literacy program.
To emphasize hands-on learning, Lost River FFA raises their own food for their schools, including eggs, lamb, and vegetables. They will receive $1,000 for the advocacy efforts.
In second place, and receiving $600, is the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program that promotes Oregon dairy farming in classrooms and public events throughout the year. They have reached over 76,000 consumers about natures most perfect food — milk. Their agricultural advocacy efforts include curriculum for K-12 students and cover the journey milk takes from farm to table, technology, and the health and nutrition of dairy products.
Tied for third place, and both receiving $400, are Growing A Future School Farm and Silverton FFA.
Growing A Future Farm started as a student interested in building a raised bed for the high school and within two years became a full production school farm on 3 acres that laid fallow for decades and includes a greenhouse where they grow vegetable starts. The school farm promotes fellowship and hands-on learning opportunities for students.
The Silverton FFA’s advocacy efforts surrounded an all-day event developed to improve elementary school agricultural education. During the Food for America event 12 stations were developed for students to experience hands-on farm experiences including farm animals and apple pressing. Over 50 Silverton FFA members were involved in coordinating the day and 450 K-5 grade students from outlying elementary schools were exposed to agriculture.
The purpose of the Ag Fest Agricultural Education Award is to reward student organizations, nonprofit organizations, or classrooms that promote and educate Oregonians about agriculture and extend the Oregon Ag Fest mission beyond its annual, two-day, interactive event.
“As Oregon Ag Fest celebrates 36 years of growing awareness for the importance of agriculture in our communities, we are proud to continue to support the agricultural education outreach efforts of nonprofit and student organizations this year,” said Leah Rue, Oregon Ag Fest chair. “Oregon Ag Fest is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture, and we see this award as a way to encourage and support student groups and non-profit organizations that have programs and activities aimed to accomplish the same thing,” Rue added.
Oregon Ag Fest is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture. Over 20,000 people attend Ag Fest annually to touch, taste and experience the world of Oregon agriculture in a fun-filled, festive environment.
