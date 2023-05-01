Oregon Ag Fest honorees

From left to right are Oregon Ag Fest Board Chair Leah Rue, a representative from Growing A Future School Farm, Silverton FFA members and representatives of the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program. They were honored at Ag Fest on Sunday.

 Oregon Ag Fest

SALEM — Oregon Ag Fest is has announced the winners of the 11th annual Oregon Ag Fest Agricultural Education Awards.

This year, Lost River FFA was awarded first place, the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program received second and Growing a Future School Farm and Silverton FFA tied for third place, for their exceptional efforts in agricultural outreach and education.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you