MERIDIAN, Idaho — As a scholarship track and field athlete planning to go into exercise science, Daniel Heikkila was not following in the footsteps of his father, Alan, a high school agriculture mechanics teacher in Meridian, Idaho.

But something stopped him in his tracks.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you