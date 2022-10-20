MERIDIAN, Idaho — As a scholarship track and field athlete planning to go into exercise science, Daniel Heikkila was not following in the footsteps of his father, Alan, a high school agriculture mechanics teacher in Meridian, Idaho.
But something stopped him in his tracks.
“I couldn’t believe how many times I changed a tire” for someone, Daniel said. “I realized a lot of kids don’t have hands-on experience.”
He transferred from Idaho State to the land-grant University of Idaho, his dad’s alma mater, where he studied to be a high school agriculture teacher.
The Heikkilas teach in the West Ada School District, the state’s largest. Daniel taught at American Falls for three years before coming to West Ada in the fall of 2020. Alan came in 2010 after 22 years in Pocatello.
Alan said he got a “good feeling” when Daniel announced plans to teach ag, but “wanted him to make the decision himself.”
“I wanted him to realize that he needed to have the desire and passion to put in the time and energy,” Alan said. “He’s followed through with that. He certainly likes those mechanics classes.”
They take a similar approach — setting high expectations, focusing on task and project completion, and having fun.
“He’s got a lot of ideas about how he wants to make things better for the shop setting and students,” Alan said of his son. “He’s got a lot of energy.”
Figuring angles and helping students with materials and other project calculations come easily to his dad, Daniel said.
“He’s just really fast at that,” he said. “I use CAD (computer-aided design) programs — and trial and error.”
The Heikkilas are among 14 ag teachers, who are also FFA advisers, in the district. Nearly 600 students are enrolled in a welding course.
“It’s kind of like art and takes a lot of practice,” Meridian High School senior Tristan Smillie said. He’s still learning,“but it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it.”
Alan teaches senior welding and junior and senior advanced small engine repair at Meridian. Daniel teaches sophomore and junior welding at Meridian, and sophomore welding and introduction to small engines at Owyhee High, opened last year.
West Ada ag teachers in recent years have worked to grow programs in light of high demand, particularly for welding classes, Alan said. His daughter is at UI studying agricultural education.
Ag ed is important as much of the state urbanizes, he said. If they learn about the sector and develop some leadership skills, “we create advocates for agriculture. And if kids didn’t have the opportunity to take an ag class, things would be pretty dull.”
Improving the shop and making it more efficient and reflective of advancing industry needs is an ongoing goal, Daniel said. He applies some of the competitiveness he learned from athletics.
He especially enjoys seeing students learn skills they can apply later in life professionally or personally.
“Probably the best thing is just seeing the kids grow,” Daniel said.
