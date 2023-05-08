American Falls Dam (copy)

The American Falls Dam. A statewide research effort will consider the use of water and electricity in Idaho.

 Kirsten Strough/USBR

Idaho researchers will receive $24 million for a new project looking at how energy and water use in the state will be impacted by changes in the climate, the increasing population and new technology.

Researchers from the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Shoshone Bannock Tribes are working with utility companies, state and federal government agencies, and cities and counties.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you