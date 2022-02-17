Forest health will be a hot topic at Washington State University Extension's Forest Owner Winter School.
The school will be online Feb. 26. Register before 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
"Last year's June was brutal," said Andy Perleberg, extension forester in Wenatchee. "We've put some thought into developing an agenda that helps people understand how trees respond to severe drought, what they're calling 'hot drought.'"
When trees are stressed by drought, Perleberg said, secondary damage agents such as bark beetles or root disease emerge.
This year is expected to be similarly hot and dry, he said.
The school is for "new or used" forest landowners and industry members.
"There's some advanced information, there's some stuff for very novice landowners," Perleberg said.
Most landowners manage for a variety of objectives, Perleberg said. The school offers 30 topics to choose from, including variable density thinning, growing mushrooms, birds of prey and Native American uses of the land.
"Forest owners always want to know what's out there that they haven't learned about yet," Perleberg said. "And they know tribes have been using the land for thousands of years."
Many landowners are finding "tremendous joy" using trail cameras to see what kind of animals are using their woods.
"People who have owned their property for 30 years and never knew that cougars, bobcats or moose wander through," Perleberg said.
A portion of the winter school will include an interactive room, including a panel of experts talking about tools, such as sawmills, or working with consulting foresters and fire hazard mitigation contractors.
"Unfortunately, people can only attend five of the sessions," Perleberg said. "But they're recorded, so with registration, they will have the link to all 30 of the recordings. They can always get what they miss."
It's the second year of the school, Perleberg said. From 500 to 1,000 people around the world are expected to register.
"Our accessibility has just expanded — we couldn't be happier with the reach that we're having," he said.
Future programs include hybrid events, with in-person presentations being streamed online throughout the state.
"We do get concerned about people who are not online," Perleberg said. "And so we're really looking forward to starting to do the face-to-face training again as well, as we can."
