OLYMPIA — A new program to evaluate, foster and promote farmland soils has been approved by the Washington House and Senate.
The House passed the measure, Senate Bill 6306, by a 94-3 vote on March 5. The Senate passed the bill unanimously in February.
Washington State University will lead the soil-health initiative and will collaborate with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and Washington State Conservation Commission.
At a hearing, the director of WSU's research center at Mount Vernon, Chad Kruger, told the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee that the initiative will study soil across the state.
"We need different plans for different areas of the state," he said. "Soil is filled with living organisms that we barely understand, but are beginning to realize are extremely important for crop nutrition, plant defense and ultimately may even be the key to nutrition and human health."
The Senate has proposed allocating more than $1 million to the initiative for the coming year: $788,000 to WSU, $200,000 to the agriculture department and $55,000 to the conservation commission. The House spending proposal was released before it too had passed the soil health initiative.
The money will mostly go for the salaries and benefits of new employees — six at WSU, one in the agriculture department and a half-time position at the conservation commission.
The bill calls for a network of sites to test and showcase practices that promote soil health. The bill also calls for training to encourage farmers, ranchers and land managers to "voluntarily implement desired soil health stewardship."