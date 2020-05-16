Farmers will still be able check out potato variety trials despite the cancellation of Washington State University's annual research field day.
The field day, originally scheduled for June 18 in Othello, was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"As far as I know, it's never been canceled," said Mark Pavek, WSU potato specialist. "I believe there's probably been a field day as long as there's been a potato industry and extension service."
The university will offer field visitation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 22 to July 2. Farmers can go to the university's Othello research farm, follow signs guiding them through the fields and look over information while maintaining social distancing.
Even though the field day has been canceled, research continues. It's the second year of a demonstration of potato seed sizes when planted. Some varieties may require larger seed sizes than others, Pavek said. He and his team are still studying the matter, but it also made for a good visual. The researchers may add the demonstration permanently to future field days, to remind growers that seed size is important to getting a good stand.
Pavek will post online the results of studies of herbicide carryover concerns from seed-growing regions. It's not yet clear if this affects one seed grower or several, he said.
COVID-19 restrictions have impacted research, since four researchers travel daily from the WSU campus in Pullman to Othello and back. They are required to take separate vehicles and have not been able to stay in motels, Pavek said.
"We lose time driving — we're not able to do as much research," Pavek said.
Some non-essential studies and pilot studies were canceled.
Loss of acreage due to less processor demand could have a ripple effect on research, Pavek said.
"If potato growers grow fewer potatoes, then they're not taxed as many acres, and the research is paid for by those taxes," he said. "Right now we're good, but next year may be a different story."
For Pavek, the biggest loss from the field day's cancellation is the way the industry comes together and socializes as farmers and industry members look over field trials. It's usually a good time for suggestions and feedback for the researchers from the growers.
Information may still be conveyed to farmers during the annual Washington Oregon Potato Conference in January, provided that still occurs, he said.