Efforts to develop new varieties of quinoa tailored for the Northwest are near fruition, a breeder says.
"Starting up a breeding program with a new crop that's new to the area is a challenge, for sure," Washington State University breeder Kevin Murphy told the Capital Press. "We've learned a lot along the way."
Quinoa is a gluten-free, nutrient-dense crop grown for centuries in South America. Murphy has been developing varieties for the Pacific Northwest since 2010.
He keeps hearing from farmers who want to grow the crop.
"We're going to keep plugging away — it takes a long time," he said. "We want to make sure our first varieties released are good, strong varieties that will gain acceptance in the marketplace."
Two are nearly ready to go once he gathers one more year of field data, Murphy said. He estimates the varieties will be available to farmers in the next few years.
He plans to send the varieties to a winter nursery in Chile to increase seed availability. The university also needs to find a company interested in the varieties.
The breeding program has narrowed 1,500 potential lines to six final varieties. Any or all of the six could ultimately be released, Murphy said.
Quinoa production is possible in the cooler areas of dryland farming, Murphy said.
"You get something like last year, drought combined with a very hot summer, and there's no irrigation, quinoa's not going to do well," he said. "We're not trying to put it where it shouldn't be. We're trying to grow it in areas where it does well."
More heat-tolerant varieties for dryland areas are in the works, he said.
WSU Extension food processing specialist Girish Ganjayal's team wants to find ideal uses for the WSU varieties. They the foods they considered are cookies and cooked quinoa.
Three varieties have suitable characteristics for quinoa salad and two are ideal for quinoa cookies, Ganjayal said. The team is testing whether people like the taste of quinoa in cookies, he said.
"These specific varieties of quinoa have high amounts of protein and fiber," Ganjayal said. "With the increasing consumers’ interest in healthy and functional foods, these quinoa varieties can be used to create value-added products."
Murphy estimates 8,000 to 10,000 acres of quinoa are currently grown by 10 to 20 farmers in the Pacific Northwest, primarily in areas with cooler climate.
Those numbers would likely increase when a new WSU variety is released, he said.
"What we're really hoping to do is continue to work with these varieties and food companies, and try to get markets established for these varieties," he said.
Murphy is working with food companies to develop products made with WSU quinoas. The food companies would then work with farmers to produce the varieties.
Overall, demand for food products made with quinoa remains strong, Murphy said.
He wants to optimize the nutritional value of quinoa.
Former graduate student Cristina Ocana Gallegos recently concluded a project examining 350 quinoa varieties. She applied water mist every 6 seconds for seven days, evaluating them for pre-harvest sprouting. Some lines were more tolerant than the control varieties, Murphy said.
"That's something that can also help increase the acreage," he said. "It's one of the biggest problems, really in the world, for quinoa."
