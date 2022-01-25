A Washington State University search committee is narrowing the list of applicants to be the next dean of the agricultural college.
The committee was to meet Jan. 27 to review applications from candidates who have been recruited for the position, said Rich Koenig, interim dean of WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.
Former Dean Andre-Denis Wright left in June to become provost of the Norman campus of the University of Oklahoma. Wright had been CAHNRS dean since 2018.
The committee will conduct candidate interviews online the week of Feb. 7, Koenig said.
The goal is to have a new dean on the job by July.
“It may be possible to even have somebody here before that,” Koenig said. “The search is moving along very quickly.”
Koenig said he did not apply for the permanent position “for a variety of reasons — mainly, I want to see my son grow up and get to college,” Koenig told the Capital Press. “It will be time for me some day, but not right now for the full-time, permanent position.”
Koenig is on the search committee.
The process is handled by a search firm, which conducted initial screenings and provided a group of qualified candidates.
“I’ve glanced at the list,” he said. “I’m impressed. There’s some good applicants in there.”
The committee includes representatives from the Washington Grain Commission, Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission and Washington State Dairy Federation.
Koenig expects agricultural stakeholders to have an opportunity to meet candidates across the state.
The dean has a $5 million endowment. The Cashup Davis Family Endowed Dean honors the spirit of “Cashup” Davis, “an enterprising English immigrant who homesteaded on the Palouse, building a now-vanished three-story hotel atop 3,612-foot Steptoe Butte in 1888,” according to WSU.
“Nicknamed for his willingness to offer ‘cash up’ on the table in trade — a rarity in pioneer days— Davis was a fervent promoter of the region, and praised the potential, fertility and beauty of the Palouse — the future breadbasket of the Pacific Northwest,” the university stated in a press release.
His great-grandson, Gordon Davis, first announced the endowment in 2019 and completed the funding in December.
It’s unusual for a dean to be an endowed position, Koenig said. This is the first endowed dean at WSU.
“The endowment provides significant resources directly to the dean’s position to do a number of things in the college,” Koenig said. “They’re guided discretionary dollars. It’s a large pool of funds, it will generate about $200,000 a year for the dean to be able to invest in a number of priorities guided by Mr. Davis, the donor.”
Those are “fairly broad” priorities, Koenig said.
“They’re perfect, they’re just what we strive to do within this college — things like recognizing students,” he said.
“He wants to instill that spirit of philanthropy — time, talent and treasure — and recognize students who live that, but also to talk more about the importance of philanthropy in general with our students here at the college,” he said.
The funds will also be used to recognize farmer-cooperators and sponsor a symposium, during which CAHNRS would invite in a distinguished speaker well-known in the field, noted for excellence in research, teaching or entrepreneurship.
The discretionary funds could also be used to allow the dean to quickly take advantage of an emerging opportunity, Koenig said.