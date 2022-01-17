LIND, Wash. — Washington State University has begun its search to fill a vital position at the dryland research station in Lind, Wash.
The dryland agronomist job was previously held by Bill Schillinger, who retired this month after 29 years.
WSU's College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences received approval to fill the position from the university provost outside the normal hiring timeline.
"This is testament to the importance of the position to the dryland farmers in the low and intermediate rainfall zone," said Rich Koenig, interim CAHNRS dean.
The agronomist will serve the largest area of dryland farming in Eastern Washington, about 3 million acres, Koenig said.
"This position is key to maintaining continuity of several ongoing and well-funded, long-term cropping systems research projects, and leads our largest and most successful dryland research farm located at Lind," he said. "Industry has weighed in with enthusiastic support of this position from the Adams County Wheat Growers, Washington Association of Wheat Growers and Washington Grain Commission."
Schillinger welcomed the beginning of the search, saying he is "delighted."
"Usually, (it) takes forever to fill a new faculty position, and this one went lightning fast," Schillinger said. "I give 100% credit for that to farmers."
Schillinger will remain as emeritus professor, working 15 to 20 hours a week.
"Lind is out in the middle of nowhere, but that's where everybody's farming," he said. "Sixty percent of the dryland cropping region in the state of Washington is in the low rainfall, less than 12 inches, dryland. It's a huge, very challenging area to farm and it takes a lot of effort to do it successfully without having the ground blow away."
Typically, CAHNRS requests to fill priority positions for the next fiscal year in late August, said Drew Lyon, interim chairman of the Crop and Soil Sciences Department. The college is already advertising for an agricultural communications position and a weed science position in Prosser.
Had the university waited, Lyon said, it could have been two summers without anyone in the position.
Getting approval to fill a position out of the usual hiring cycle is "not very common," Lyon noted.
"A couple of factors — the importance of the position, we've also had a number of faculty depart," he said.
The department also received approval to hire an applied soil chemist. That position has been vacant for three years, Lyon said.
"We've had nobody to teach soil chemistry, which is a pretty fundamental course, especially for graduate students in the soils area," he said.
Lyon expected to begin putting together search committees for the positions in the next few weeks and advertise in March. He hoped to have interviews in the summer, and to fill the positions before the end of the year.
"People say, 'Haven't you already done all the research out there?'" Schillinger said. "Not by a long shot. It's a good job opportunity for somebody."