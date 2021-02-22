A new collective for Black farmers and Washington State University are working to grow crops originally raised by Black, Asian and South American immigrants in their home countries.
A $40,000 WSU BioAg grant will allow the study of "culturally relevant" staple crop economies within Black, Indigenous and People of Color farmer and consumer groups, said Aba Kiser, project manager for WSU Food Systems.
That includes grains, greens and roots, said Mercy Kariuki-McGee, founder of the nonprofit Haki Farmers Collective in Olympia. Crops include sorghum, millet, cassava, yams and medicinal plants.
"(They) are very, very healthy for you and the ones that people are craving for," Kariuki-McGee said.
Kariuki-McGee also points to use of the entire crop, such as eating pumpkin or bean leaves.
"Everything that comes out of the garden is actually used. It doesn't go to waste," she said.
Kariuki-McGee will be project coordinator. Her collective is named "Haki," which means "justice" in Swahili, a widely spoken language in Africa.
"It's an important piece of removing systematic racism when you can make food available to those who need it most, and it's a way to close the gap of food sovereignty," she said. "It's very hard for the immigrants, who usually end up being the most marginalized, to have access to food that is healthy, affordable and easy to grow."
Indigenous communities used the crops for a long time, but the "shifting landscape of migration" changed the way people eat and take care of their bodies.
"In America, you shift the way you eat when you get here, and you try to adapt as much as possible, but the diet is not always what is good for you," she said. "Trying to introduce those traditional foods can be very beneficial dollar-wise and health-wise."
The primary goal is to provide food for the immigrant community but also to introduce the crops in the region.
The project will allow them to test the crops before introducing them to the market, Kariuki-McGee said.
"They practice their methods in their backyards, in the small gardens," she said. "We want to take advantage of that and have them bring that knowledge to the table, so we can teach the younger generation and carry that forward."