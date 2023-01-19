Nora Olsen field photo

The University of Idaho’s Nora Olsen is involved in research on potato quality. She is the new vice president of the World Potato Congress board of directors.

She is a professor in the university’s Department of Plant Sciences. Based at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center, her interests include evaluating seed potato quality and performance; supporting efficient, effective and sustainable potato production and storage management; and conducting and circulating research on management practices and technology, the university said.

