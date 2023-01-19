Nora Olsen of the University of Idaho is the new vice president of the World Potato Congress board of directors.
She is a professor in the university’s Department of Plant Sciences. Based at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center, her interests include evaluating seed potato quality and performance; supporting efficient, effective and sustainable potato production and storage management; and conducting and circulating research on management practices and technology, the university said.
Olsen has been on the board since 2014. She has co-authored and presented hundreds of extension and scientific publications and has been instrumental in launching a webinar series for the congress, the nonprofit said in a release.
The new board president is Peter VanderZaag. He has served the congress since 2013, first as an international adviser and then as a director. He has worked in international potato research and development, and as a visiting professor at Yunnan Normal University in Kunming, China. He contributed substantially to the past three congress meetings in China, Peru and Ireland, the congress said.
VanderZaag and his daughter and son-in-law operate Sunrise Potato, a large farm in Canada.
He succeeds John Griffin, who will step down as president. Griffin, on the board since 2007, has played an integral role in the growth and development of the organization, the congress said.
The congress is a global networking organization supported by volunteer directors representing potato growing regions around the world. It hosts events in partnership with local communities.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.