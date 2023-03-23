Smoke's smoke’s influence on potatoes (copy)

Simulated wildfire smoke is piped into a covered row of potatoes at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center. Researchers have found that smoke does impact potatoes.

 UI

Potatoes are more likely to be smaller and misshapen when extreme wildfire smoke persists during the growing season.

Smoke exposure caused a 12% yield reduction on Clearwater Russets heavier than 6 ounces, preliminary results from a study by the University of Idaho and Boise State University show.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you