Agricultural manufacturers worldwide are experimenting with energy sources, including electric batteries and liquefied natural gas, to power tractors.
Each company has its own strategy, but the general trend is that manufacturers are exploring how to build tractors that can run on cleaner energy sources.
Capital Press talked with a product expert from one of these companies — New Holland Agriculture, a brand owned by CNH Industrial — to preview the game plan for powering future tractors.
New Holland started its journey toward building tractors powered by cleaner technologies in 2006, when the company created a clean energy strategy.
“For us, this was not a tagline. For us, it was not just an intention but a commitment,” said Oscar Baroncelli, the head of global tractor and telehandler product management at New Holland.
As part of its strategy, the company tested several technologies.
In 2009, New Holland experimented with a tractor that could run on hydrogen fuel cell technology.
“It was working, but there were some constraints around the infrastructure and cost of hydrogen,” said Baroncelli.
As a result, the company ceased working on the hydrogen-powered tractor project. Baroncelli said that when the cost of hydrogen eventually decreases and infrastructure increases, he anticipates New Holland will renew its work on hydrogen-powered tractors.
In 2013, the company created its first working prototype for a methane-powered tractor.
In 2021, after years of experimentation, New Holland released the T6.180 Methane Power tractor, powered by compressed natural gas from methane. This tractor’s performance, said Baroncelli, was similar to that of a diesel tractor but had a shorter run time, meaning it could not run for as many hours before needing to be refueled.
Baroncelli said that although farmers were “super happy with this product,” some asked if the company could produce a methane-powered tractor with more power and a longer run time.
In response, New Holland developed a methane-powered tractor that could run on liquefied natural gas, or LNG, rather than compressed natural gas methane, or CNG. LNG offers a greater energy density than CNG and a longer fuel range.
New Holland is now field testing the prototype T7 Methane Power LNG, which runs on LNG from processed cow manure.
In 2022, the company also presented the industry’s first all-electric light utility tractor prototype with autonomous features, the New Holland T4 Electric Power.
Baroncelli said that while it might look like the company’s efforts are scattered, every project is “intentional.” Different energy technologies, he said, suit different types of tractors.
New Holland manufactures tractors of many scales — from a 25-horsepower tractor with low energy demands to a 900-horsepower tractor with high energy demands.
Although battery technology is evolving, currently, batteries can only support relatively small tractors.
For midsized tractors, Baroncelli said the most suitable cleaner fuel is CNG.
For large machines that demand more power, Baroncelli said the ideal fuel would likely be LNG.
Baroncelli said some farmers are not adopting a one-size-fits-all solution but are instead building a fleet of tractors with different roles, such as diesel models for some work and e-tractors for other tasks.
