New Holland Agriculture's new T7 Methane Power LNG pre-production prototype tractor. The company is exploring cleaner-energy technologies to power future tractors. 

Agricultural manufacturers worldwide are experimenting with energy sources, including electric batteries and liquefied natural gas, to power tractors.

Each company has its own strategy, but the general trend is that manufacturers are exploring how to build tractors that can run on cleaner energy sources.

