Robots are commonplace in row crops, but the fresh market tree fruit industry still relies on large, seasonal workforces.
"Every apple you see at the grocery store was picked by a human hand," said Joe Davidson, assistant professor of robotics at Oregon State University's College of Engineering.
The industry, however, is pushing to automate in the face of rising labor costs and a shrinking agricultural workforce.
The percentage of Americans working in "farm occupations" peaked in 1916 at 32% of the population, according to USDA. In 2020, it was just 1.4%. Many immigrant farmworkers are also aging out of the workforce, and their children are less interested in farm work.
What's the solution? Some growers are setting their sights on robots.
Getting robots into orchards is not a new idea, said Davidson. Researchers and companies have been working on fruit-harvesting robots since the 1980s, but the progress has been slow because mechanizing an orchard is challenging.
Robots in an automobile factory assembly line work in a controlled environment, said Davidson, but in orchards, robots face unstructured, variable environments.
New technologies and orchard management strategies, however, may help overcome this hurdle.
In the past 10 years, advances in "deep learning" have helped researchers create systems that can more accurately detect fruit in variable lighting conditions.
Orchards are also evolving, with many growers planting high-density, two-dimensional fruiting walls with planar canopies that are more compatible with robots to replace orchards with round-canopy trees.
Davidson estimated that the apple industry will have commercially viable robotic apple harvesters in about five years.
At a "Science Pub Talk" in Corvallis on Nov. 1, Davidson provided listeners with a roundup of the latest research on tree fruit robotics at OSU and elsewhere.
Researchers at OSU's Collaborative Robotics and Intelligent Systems Institute are developing three robotic tree fruit systems: a harvesting robot, pruning robot and fertilizing robot.
Harvesting
OSU researchers are developing a harvesting robot, building on previous research done in 2015, at which point a machine vision system could locate a fruit in 1.5 seconds and pick it within 6 seconds with an 84% success rate.
For comparison, a professional apple picker can pluck one fruit every 1 to 2 seconds.
OSU researchers are working toward higher speeds and picking success.
"We're excited for where this will lead," said Davidson.
Outside OSU, Davidson said startups, including FFRobotics in Israel and Advanced Farm Technologies in California, are also working on developing orchard robots.
Pruning
Research into mechanized pruning is also underway, led by AgAID Institute, a research institute focused on artificial intelligence that's funded by USDA and the National Science Foundation.
AgAID researchers from OSU and Washington State University aim to design a system leveraging deep learning that will allow a robot to sense and model a tree, making pruning decisions and precise cuts while moving through orchards.
The team is seeking feedback from cherry and apple growers and pruners.
The team has designed robots capable of making one cut about every 30 seconds, and Davidson said researchers aim to "speed up the system in the future."
Fertilizing
Finally, OSU researchers are working to design robots for precision nitrogen management, which can target how much nitrogen each tree needs.
Researchers are tracking nitrogen by studying trunk width, canopy density and changes in leaf yellowness, indicators of whether nitrogen levels in a tree are low, high or "just right."
