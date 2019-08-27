Onion growers likely will harvest fewer big bulbs this year in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho, thanks to a wet spring that delayed planting in spots and a cooler-than-average summer that curtailed the bulk-up period.
But the crop looks good overall, said participants in the annual Onion Variety Day Aug. 27 at Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station south of Ontario. Station trials involve more than 50 varieties.
“The quality is definitely there,” station director Stuart Reitz said. “A lot of good-looking onions are out throughout the (Treasure) Valley.”
Some growers in the region — particularly in northern and western areas — planted around two weeks later than usual, leaving less time for onions to grow big and full, he said. He expects fewer colossal-sized onions this year. Yields are yet to be determined.
Nyssa-area grower Paul Skeen also expects a smaller percentage of oversized onions in the region.
“Some people got on the ground too early, especially if they were furrow-irrigated,” he said. Soil compaction challenged some growers who use traditional furrow irrigation.
“There were a lot of spread-out planting dates,” said Erik Feibert, senior faculty research assistant at OSU-Malheur. Though onions in the region vary by size in part because of the wet spring, “even later-planted crops caught up to an extent” as conditions warmed.
A cooler-than-average July kept heat stress to a minimum and kept pest pressure slightly below long-term averages, he said.
The region’s harvest of earlier-maturing onions for the fresh market usually starts around early August, four to six weeks before harvest of later onions that bulk and cure before they’re stored.
Fruitland, Idaho, grower Dell Winegar on Aug. 23 said he had just finished harvesting some intermediate-season varieties.
“They did pretty well,” he said. “We had a good summer and they looked pretty good.”
Winegar plans to wait until temperatures drop below 90 degrees to harvest later varieties.
Seed specialist Crookham Co. of Caldwell, Idaho, has introduced several new onion varieties recently. They are bred for traits such as single-center bulbs, yield potential, disease resistance, processing ease and storage effectiveness.
“Onion seed production is very temperamental,” CEO George Crookham said.
Using one of the company’s new varieties just harvested for seed as an example, he said it produced an average yield during a year when below-average yields have been common and some crop failures have been reported.