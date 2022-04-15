BOISE — Researcher Leonora Bittleston and her team at Boise State University are hunting for the microbes and fungi that help sagebrush plants thrive during drought.
Their work could benefit sagebrush and other native plants and wildlife, and even reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.
“If we find beneficial microbes that help sagebrush to tolerate stress better, then it could lead to better restoration of the sagebrush ecosystem across the Sagebrush Steppe that covers much of the West,” said Bittleston, an assistant professor at Boise State.
“We’re trying to encourage the right type of micro organisms that can help the plant in stressful conditions,” she said.
Sagebrush, a “nurse” plant that helps native grasses and other plant species to become established, itself can be hard to re-establish, Bittleston said. Many transplants don’t survive much past a year.
“If we were able to improve restoration success for sagebrush, it could lead to a healthier overall ecosystem,” she said.
Once they are identified, sagebrush-benefiting microbes could be collected and cultured to create larger populations. The microbes in turn could be added to sagebrush seedlings before planting, increasing the survival rate.
“We first have to figure out which might be beneficial,” Bittleston said.
She and students have spent about a year taking samples in the foothills northwest of Boise.
They sampled healthy sagebrush leaves that showed no sign of disease. That boosts the odds the microbes and fungi are beneficial — but it is also possible they have no effect on the plant the researchers are studying.
During last year’s especially hot summer in Boise, “our plants all survived,” Bittleston said. “But they are mature adult plants.”
It is likely seedlings or more vulnerable plants died in the heat wave, she said.
The heat also enabled the researchers to explore how the microbial communities fared.
Bittleston said the researchers have found fungi that are mostly yeasts, a single-cell form of fungi. Many of the yeasts are also found in other dry environments.
Some of these yeasts have substantial melanin, which provides ultraviolet protection.
“We know it helps fungi. We don’t know if it helps the host plant,” a topic of continued study, Bittleston said.
Next steps include processing samples, analyzing data, extracting DNA, DNA-sequencing microbial communities and exploring correlations with weather variables. The team is looking at how the presence of particular microbes correlates with weather station data on a site’s temperature, humidity, precipitation and other measures. DNA-sequenced microbial communities also are studied in relation to weather data.
Researchers are also studying how seedlings are affected by adding a whole community of microbes versus a single microbe.
A doctoral candidate is introducing microbial communities in growth chambers to determine if they help the sagebrush plant grow, or tolerate drought.
“Our ability to look at microbes through DNA sequencing has increased a lot in recent years, as has our appreciation of their importance beyond just being pathogens,” Bittleston said.
The project is part of the larger Idaho Genes for Environment, Modeling, Mechanisms and Mapping — GEM3 — project funded through the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research initiative.