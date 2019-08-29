PULLMAN, Wash. — If potato farmers worry about storage losses, they might want to call "Rotbusters."
That's the name Sindhuja Sankaran uses to explain her work using sensors to detect storage diseases like pythium and soft rot at early stages, even before their symptoms become visible.
Sankaran is an associate professor in the WSU Department of Biological Systems Engineering.
She says the sensors "smell" differences in potatoes that a disease emits. For example, a farmer might use a portable sensor to scan different areas of his potato storage. If the sensor detects a certain marker compound produced by rot or another disease, it triggers an alarm. That allows farmers to address the problem before it grows.
The stakes are large. Every year storage diseases can damage up to 6% of the potato crop, according to Washington State University researchers.
The sniffer system can be used in manual or automatic mode.
Sankaran is now looking for processors to field-test the sensors.
As part of the project, Sankaran plans to inoculate potatoes in a storage facility to determine how sensitive the sensor is.
"The goal is a threshold much less than our human nose," she said. "Maybe if we can know early enough, we can stop the spread of the infection."
The special olfactory sensors can "smell" differences more quantitatively, enabling farmers to make early decisions on how to handle the problem.
Sankaran also uses the sensors to help measure qualities not visible to the human eye, such as disease resistance. Her team studies whether a potato releases certain compounds as a way to determine its disease resistance.
Sankaran and her students are incorporating the sensor systems to create reliable applications that will help farmers monitor their crops and storage facilities.
"Any sensor can give you a bunch of numbers," she said. "We just want to make sure the numbers make sense and provide some useful information that can assist in our decisions."
Sankaran's research also includes potato nematode damage.
Use of such technology is becoming more common, Sankaran said.
She joined WSU in June 2013. The position at WSU was one of the first in phenomics, the study of the interaction of genes and the environment.
Sankaran said she was excited about the wide diversity of crops in the state. She works on wheat, legumes, tree fruits, grapes, potatoes, onions and forage crops.
Sankaran also wants to adapt existing tools to help growers, said Mark Pavek, WSU potato specialist.
Sankaran's work is "the next step in a lot of things that we do," Pavek said.
"Once the tools are available, people will say, 'What did we do without it before it?'" he said. "Any tools that give a grower more information so they can help market their product is going to be very useful."
Sankaran loves applying the things she learns to what's needed by farmers.
"Farming is a lot of hard work," she said. "If we can use technology to make it more efficient, why not?"