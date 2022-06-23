MONROE, Ore. — Rising fuel prices have validated farmer Eric Horning’s most recent experiment with reduced tillage despite earlier difficulties with the technique.
A couple decades ago, Horning built an implement for tilling strips instead of cultivating the entire field before planting.
The intent was to prevent erosion but the implement was too heavy and unwieldy, particularly since it had trouble preparing adequate furrows of soil.
“We got frustrated with it and let it fall off our radar,” Horning said. “If the soil is not conditioned properly, it’s not going to work.”
Horning decided to give strip tillage another chance with a piece of equipment specifically designed for that purpose, which he used for the first time last year.
The Orthman 1tRIPr — pronounced “one-tripper” — aims to perform the equivalent of six cultivation operations with a single pass across the field.
Horning is impressed with the implement’s tillage functions, as well as its light weight and ability to be folded up for easier travel on roadways.
Though it’s not a cheap implement, he said the fuel savings have justified the investment: By cutting the number of field passes, the machine has reduced fuel usage by about 40%.
“I probably saved 30,000 gallons running it last year,” Horning said.
Cover crops, too
In conjunction with strip tillage, he’s also expanding the use of cover crops on the farm.
Conventional tillage has “mined” organic matter from fields, but cover crops help restore biomass and legumes in particular enhance nitrogen content, he said.
The hope is that by turning over less ground, strip tillage will also decrease weed emergence, and thus Horning’s need for herbicides and labor.
“Every time you disturb the soil, you’re going to bring new weed seeds to the top,” he said.
Running his machinery less frequently will hopefully result in fewer break-downs, Horning said. Less cultivation also prevents the field from drying out too much before planting.
“You’ve got to get the seed started as soon as you drop it in the ground,” he said. “You open it up and the moisture is gone.”
Other considerations
While Horning’s reprisal of strip tillage has proven effective for planting corn and squash, he said farmers can’t assume the method will work for other crops.
Harvest is one consideration, since strip tillage leaves the field in rough shape.
Corn is cut six inches above the ground while squash is rolled into furrows and lifted during harvest, but uneven field surfaces can impede the harvest of other crops.
Germination is another factor, since seeds can be particular about sprouting conditions.
For example, Horning expects bush beans will continue to require conventional tillage because they don’t tolerate “lumpiness” in the soil.
Generally, larger seeds will perform better in strip-tilled fields because they’re more tolerant of crude soil conditions, said Ed Peachey, a retired Oregon State University Extension specialist who’s worked with Horning.
Larger seeds are more likely to get enough moisture to germinate even if their contact with the soil isn’t ideal, he said.
With a rugged seed bed, soil contact may not be sufficient for smaller seeds, which are also easier to plant too deep or too shallow, he said.
“You get uneven emergence,” Peachey said. “It doesn’t come up nice.”
Due to these different planting needs, some growers may be reluctant to invest in strip-tillage equipment in addition to their conventional implements, he said. Conventional tillage also helps control slugs, which are a major concern in Oregon’s Willamette Valley.
“It’s an exceptional idea for Eric and his crop rotation but it’s not going to work for everybody,” Peachey said.
Horning grows vegetable row crops on roughly 75% of the 1,700 acres he farms, depending on the year.
Five generations
His family has farmed for five generations in Oregon’s Benton County, where his ancestors arrived in the mid-1800s after leaving their native Prussia.
Though farm has always been his passion, Horning traditionally focused on the operation’s mechanical side until 2006, when his brother Clifford died. Since then, he’s taken on the full gamut of farm duties.
Working on equipment came naturally to Horning, but he also studied machine tool technology at Linn-Benton Community College and later taught the subject there.
His interest initially grew out of necessity, he said. “The equipment we were working on, we needed to be able to repair it.”
Apart from always being “good for a chuckle,” Horning has long been supportive of Oregon State University’s agriculture research, Peachey said.
Growers are sometimes reluctant to participate in studies from fear of complicating their operations, but Horning has never turned down a research opportunity, he said.
“He likes to contribute, he’s got a lot of ideas and he’s willing to try new stuff,” Peachey said.