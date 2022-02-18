BOISE — Researcher Hans-Peter “HP” Marshall uses satellites, microwave radar, remote sensors and other advanced technology to study snowpacks.
He has funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, and is on the research team for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s SnowEx mission.
But much of his work boils down to finding ways to more accurately measure snowpacks.
“The goal is to use these remote-sensing measurements, which we get over large areas in very high resolution, along with Snotel sites, to estimate snow everywhere,” said Marshall, a Boise State University geoscientist. Snotel stands for Snowpack Telemetry, which are remote instruments that measure the snow and transmit the information to researchers.
Snotel sites gather data with automated equipment. Snow courses are where researchers take core samples. Both are used in quantifying snowpack and its water equivalent compared to a 30-year norm.
Marshall said data from these established modes and methods could be used to help evaluate the new tools and techniques, and their findings. If that proves successful, analyses could cover more ground and produce water forecasts that are more reliable as a predictor than the historical record — particularly when conditions swing widely from one year to the next.
He said climate change means snowmelt’s timing is changing. An early melt occurs more often, and it is more likely that a given winter will differ from the long-term norm.
“The tools we are working on would allow us to estimate the amount of snow in the mountains in any specific year without relying on the historical record,” Marshall said. The approach “would be more robust" and sensitive to changes in the amount of snow amount and the timing.
Measuring snow everywhere on the ground means “you would have to have a measurement about every football field, the typical distance over which a measurement of one spot is representative,” he said.
Remote sensing can add many measurement points and produce valuable information, but “cannot do it alone,” Marshall said.
For example, an aircraft or satellite measurement of a large area returns a value reflecting snow amounts every five yards.
However, “you can’t use it by itself to definitively say how much is there until you have tuned it to Snotel sites,” he said.
“We are testing a large number of different techniques,” he said.
One is a special type of radar measurement. A stronger signal returns when more snow flakes or grains are present.
Another radar technique features a longer, lower-frequency wavelength that passes through snow to the ground, and then returns to the aircraft or satellite. Measuring and tracking the down-and-back time intervals help in estimating the amount of water stored in the snow.
“Ground truth” is needed, which is where established systems come in, Marshall said.
“Snotel provides information to be able to calibrate, or tune, the remote sensing observations, and to validate the final product,” he said.
Marshall said in a profile last year that snow “is a relatively new science. A lot of the problems we tackle are questions that a lot of people haven’t actually looked at before. What this means for students is that it’s much easier to make an impact.”