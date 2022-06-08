ONTARIO, Ore. — Anitha Chitturi has been researching thrips for a decade. Most recently, she's been focused on managing the tiny insects in the Treasure Valley onion crop — including by reducing their appetites.
The entomologist and research associate at the Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station is on a multi-state team studying thrips control in onions. The work focuses on integrated pest management, which aims to use fewer chemicals by applying them only when the pests are present at economically damaging levels.
Chitturi previously studied thrips in Georgia and Alabama on crops ranging from tomatoes and chili peppers to peanuts, cotton, soybeans and onions.
“Thrips are a very devastating pest that significantly affect crop yield,” she said.
In onions, thrips affect bulb size and quality, and can reduce yields 45-50%, Chitturi said.
They cause direct damage by feeding on leaves, resulting in silvery or white patches as well as a drop in photosynthetic activity.
They also spread Iris Yellow Spot Virus, damaging the yield and grade of onions.
One of the chemicals she is testing is a biological insecticide that does not kill thrips directly. Instead, its bitter taste stays on the onion plant for one to two days.
“The insect finds it less palatable to eat,” Chitturi said. “Thus it cannot reproduce."
She said reducing the number of eggs produced pays off since a thrip can lay 150-200 eggs during its 30-day life cycle.
About 21,000 acres of onions, worth $110 million to $140 million in farmgate revenue, are grown each year in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho. The region is known for large bulbs.
“Since this is a high-value crop, traditionally growers have been using a lot of insecticides to manage this pest,” Chitturi said of thrips. She joined the research project in June 2020.
Growers use about a dozen government-approved insecticide chemistries to control thrips. They are rotated periodically since thrips can develop resistance to them.
“A challenge is maintaining the efficiency of existing insecticides,” Chitturi said.
Researchers have looked into using insecticides in specific sequences, “which has been identified as a promising control technique for minimizing onion thrips,” she said.
The project involves Washington State and Cornell universities, USDA, and the OSU Malheur team led by Stuart Reitz. Funding is through a USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant. Chemical companies and seed suppliers are also participating.
Managing thrips starting early in the season, when onion plants are small and natural predators are present, “is critical for growers to effectively manage the pest,” she said.
The Orius insect species eats thrips and their larvae. Other natural predators include lady bird beetles.
But both insects “are very sensitive to insecticides,” said Chitturi. “So the more spraying you do, you are killing the beneficial insects in the ecosystem.”
The integrated approach involves applying a chemical to the onion plant when a threshold of one thrip per leaf is reached.
That approach contrasts with calendar-based spraying at intervals per label guidelines. The spraying is often done no matter whether the insects are present.
Researchers found the integrated approach reduced the number of chemical applications by 26% compared to calendar spraying and increased marketable yield substantially in super colossal and colossal onions.
“In IPM, we are targeting the thrips with different modes of action,” Chitturi said.
For example, the biological insecticide that discourages feeding may follow an earlier application of another insecticide, she said.
Her interest in agriculture and insects came naturally, she said.
Chitturi grew up in Guntur, India. Her father’s family had a farm that grew rice primarily, “and it was attacked by a lot of pests,” she said. “That’s how I really started to know about insects, and that’s how my passion for insects and agriculture started.”
She came to the U.S. in 2003 to pursue graduate studies at the University of Georgia, which she completed in 2010. She returned to India to work for the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, and with industry. She returned to the U.S. in 2016 to work for Auburn University.