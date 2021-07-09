ONTARIO, Ore. — Weed scientist Joel Felix says onion growers are making progress in their continuing battle against yellow nutsedge.
Extensive roots, sizable foliage and efficient seed spreading make the weed a formidable foe. Yellow nutsedge started causing problems in the southeastern Oregon-southwestern Idaho onion-growing region some 15 years ago.
“And it’s not the easiest weed to control,” said Felix, who is based at Oregon State University’s Malheur Experiment Station near Ontario. “We’ve been trying to develop strategies to manage the weed, mainly by adapting crop rotations and emphasizing yellow nutsedge control in each crop grown in the rotation.”
Onions are sensitive to the herbicides that are effective in controlling the weed, he said.
But choosing the right crops to plant ahead of onions in the rotation can pay dividends.
“We have seen the acreage of corn increase, and we think it is a response to try to clean up their fields of yellow nutsedge,” Felix said.
A wide selection of herbicides can be used on fields planted to corn, allowing farmers to target yellow nutsedge, he said. Farmers seeking to control it tend to grow corn two years in a row.
Dry beans, which also have a good selection of herbicides that effectively manage yellow nutsedge, can be planted following corn, Felix said. So can sugar beets.
Wheat can also be planted the year before onions — a twist since wheat herbicides do not control yellow nutsedge, he said.
“But because yellow nutsedge is susceptible to shading, the wheat provides the full ground cover, which does not allow the yellow nutsedge to grow,” Felix said.
Wheat also leaves less residue, an advantage when small onion seeds are planted about an inch deep the following spring, he said.
The field should be worked as soon as possible following wheat harvest to discourage the yellow nutsedge from re-establishing, Felix said. That fall, the field can be sprayed with an approved herbicide before onions are planted in spring.
When onions are growing, an approved herbicide applied through drip irrigation can also help control yellow nutsedge.
Felix said more growers are using this herbicide, which must be applied after the onions reach the two-leaf stage. “It’s really effective. It’s much better than the conventional way of broadcasting it over the top.”
An earlier labeled pesticide, applied by sprayer, was not effective, he said. “We started looking at alternative ways to make this product work better.”
The current product, labeled under a special local need, does not drift, so it is more efficient and safe, Felix said.
Besides nutsedge, he has been testing herbicides for use in managing various weeds in onions and sugar beets.
Glyphosate-resistant beets have been planted for years in the Northwest. Glyphosate-resistant kochia was found in Treasure Valley beet fields in 2014, initially in western Canyon County, Idaho, and Malheur County, Ore.
Rotating into corn can control Kochia because of the wide selection of herbicides available for corn, Felix said. But Kochia can still pose a risk along the field edges and fence lines, and as it dislodges and tumbles.
Felix and his colleagues have also been working on controlling common lambsquarters in various crops, he said.