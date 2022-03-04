Oregon's strawberry season is short, typically lasting from late May or early June through September.
Oregon State University researcher Erica Chernoh is trying to change that. Her work aims to lengthen Oregon's strawberry-growing season. Early results from trials are promising, showing the season can be extended by at least 2 months.
Historically, Oregon's industry has been focused on growing strawberries for processed rather than the fresh market, but experts say there's demand for fresh Oregon strawberries and potential for that sector to expand.
"People love fresh fruit and fresh berries, and so we do believe the market is there for fresh-market production," Chernoh said.
In a 2016 study from Oregon Tilth, a nonprofit focused on organic food and farming, retailers and distributors said Oregon farmers could be growing more strawberries — a crop for which there was "unmet demand."
When there aren't enough Oregon-grown strawberries to meet demand, the gap is filled by strawberries grown in California or elsewhere.
"At a supermarket, oftentimes what you see are strawberries from out of state, you know. So, we're hoping to kind of fill that niche and void," Chernoh said.
Chernoh has a long history with strawberries. From 2010 to 2012, she worked with Sacramento County strawberry growers through the University of California Cooperative Extension.
After some time doing integrated crop management work internationally, she moved to Oregon.
Starting in 2018, Chernoh worked as research assistant for Javier Fernandez-Salvador on a program called the Oregon State University Berry Initiative at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora. The initiative is funded by the Oregon Legislature and Northwest Center for Small Fruits Research.
In 2019, Chernoh started her current position as an assistant professor of practice. She now has a split role as a researcher and educator — working on strawberry trials in Aurora and as an Extension Service agent in the Southern Willamette Valley.
When Fernandez-Salvador left to become director of the UC-Davis Olive Center in 2021, Chernoh became the OSU Berry Initiative's new leader.
To lengthen the timeframe during which strawberries can be grown, Chernoh has been experimenting with a variety of techniques, including growing berries in "tunnels" that resemble small greenhouses.
Growing strawberries in tunnels, Chernoh said, can extend the season up to about a month earlier and later — meaning quality strawberries can grow from early May through late October.
This year, Chernoh is running a trial to compare low-tunnel to high-tunnel production. She will be comparing the two systems in many ways: looking at yield, fruit quality, production timeframe and comparing labor efficiencies.
The researcher is also experimenting with strawberry cultivars, including Albion and Seascape. Oregon's industry has historically produced mostly June-bearing cultivars, but the industry — with the help of OSU's Berry Initiative — is currently experimenting with "day neutral" varieties.
Day neutral refers to a variety's light sensitivity. Day-neutral strawberries can blossom and set fruit regardless of length of available daylight hours when temperatures are between 40 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Chernoh said she's excited about helping growers extend their season and meet demand.