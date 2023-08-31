ONTARIO, Ore. — As Oregon State University researcher Udayakumar Sekaran sees it, soil-moisture sensors help farmers irrigate more efficiently but are limited by the wires to which they are attached.

Limited reach and the need for a power source are among those limitations. And farmers who use wired sensors have to visit fields frequently to check on them.

BC Udayakumar Sekaran 1_1780.jpg

Researcher Udayakumar Sekaran shows wired and wireless soil temperature sensors, on which moisture sensors will be based.
BC Udayakumar Sekaran headshot.jpg

Udayakumar Sekaran

