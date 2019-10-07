The University of Idaho has hired a new potato variety development specialist who wants farmer input to guide his research.
Rhett Spear has just joined the team of potato scientists at the university’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center.
He grew up on his parents’ farm in southern Idaho. His paternal grandfather was a mechanical engineer and worked as a professor for a time at the University of Idaho in Moscow in the early 1960s.
His father earned a degree in veterinary medicine and did a veterinary residency in Australia before deciding farming was his true calling.
Spear was 5 when he and his parents moved to Raft River to farm, and he worked on the farm “from the time I could walk just about,” he said.
After graduating from high school, he spent a year at the University of Utah before going on a two-year church mission to Mexico.
When he returned, he went back to the university to hit the books. After earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, he went to Washington State University, where he secured a Ph.D. doing potato research in the horticulture department.
He had thought about farming, but his parents’ land wasn’t enough to support another family beyond themselves and his sister and brother-in-law.
“If you don’t have access already, it’s financially difficult” to go into farming, he said.
After earning his doctorate, he went to work for McCain Foods in Burley as the company’s regional agronomist.
“I mostly worked with growers to improve growing practices,” he said.
He studied ways to increase farm revenue through farming practices, variety choices and consumer preference.
“I learned a lot of things,” he said.
He had a pretty good handle on the research side of things, but he was able to see the processing facet of the industry and help with challenges there.
That experience will benefit his research at Aberdeen, he said.
“I’ll be able to address some of the problems a little better, something more applicable to the struggles of the industry,” he said.
A lot of those challenges have to do with disease and bruising, things that affect the usability of potatoes when they get into a fresh-pack shed or a processing plant, he said.
The Aberdeen research center is the base for regional potato variety development, combining the efforts of researchers from the University of Idaho, Washington State University, Oregon State University and USDA’s Agricultural Research Service.
“They do really good research. It’s one of the premier variety development programs in the country,” he said.
The entire team is dedicated to improving the industry, he said.
Spear’s job will focus on working with other researchers, farmers and others to assess the potential of experimental crosses from USDA ARS potato breeding efforts. He will help assess how well they grow in the field and perform for processors, fresh packers and consumers.
“I do want to make sure farmers have a say in what we’re doing, involve them to guide the research. They’re the boots on the ground and see the issues firsthand,” he said.