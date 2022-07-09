KIMBERLY, Idaho — A research and extension position with the University of Idaho this spring came as a birthday gift for Gustavo Teixeira, who turned 50 in April.
The new assistant professor and potato postharvest physiologist had applied for several positions in the U.S. after a two-year research sabbatical at Virginia Tech University, from 2017 to 2019.
A native of Brazil, his research has primarily focused on postharvest physiology and biochemistry in fruits and vegetables but not potatoes. The good thing about the position with the University of Idaho is it didn’t restrict the required postharvest experience to work in potatoes, he said.
Potato storage
“I think they were trying to get someone from outside. You get a different perspective, think of potato postharvest in a different way,” he said.
He’s been learning a lot about potatoes and how he can apply his knowledge to potato storage since starting at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center in April.
He’s planning to use his knowledge to address the problems and constraints of potato storage, especially regarding new varieties that are being released.
He has extensive experience with gas chromatography to determine gas composition inside plastic bags, a fundamental aspect of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), used to extend the shelf life of different commodities, especially fresh-cut products.
He’s also used near-infrared spectroscopy as a non-destructive method to evaluate the quality of produce and has used high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for quantifying phenolic compounds in tea and apples.
“I try to use the technologies that are commonly available to understand the physiology of underutilized fruit and vegetables,” he said.
He plans to use those technologies as well as new ones linked to the understanding of the physiology of potatoes in storage to benefit Idaho’s industry.
“I’m keen to study the use of imaging to sort potatoes based on the presence of defects and also based on internal quality, such as dry matter and nutrient level,” he said.
First project
His first research project will be measuring the respiration rates of different potato varieties during storage to make a connection between respiration and potato quality and provide insights into storage management, such as temperature and ventilation control.
The potato is a living organism that depends on stored carbohydrates for energy. Higher respiration rates mean higher consumption of those reserves and shorter shelf life. It also tends to increase the heat load and carbon dioxide content inside storage, which compromises the quality of the potatoes, he said.
The project has been approved for a grant through the Northwest Potato Research Consortium.
Making contacts
Teixeira recently attended a potato industry tour exploring all segments of Idaho’s industry — seed potatoes, farms, processing, wholesale and retail.
“That was great, I could see many technologies being used, many gaps I have to focus on and the challenges I have,” he said.
He has also been attending Idaho Potato Commission meetings and will be setting up more meetings with stakeholders.
Nora Olsen, University of Idaho professor and extension potato specialist, “has been great” and putting him in contact with growers and other people in the industry, he said.
“I want to have more contact, get the picture and connect what I’m planning to do and the needs of the industry. That’s my job,” he said.
Valuable crop
With a value of about $1 billion, potatoes are the most important crop in Idaho. The state produces 35% of all U.S. potatoes, he said.
“That’s really important, not just for the state but the country,” he said.
Potatoes can be in storage for at least 8 months, and that’s why doing storage research is important for the Idaho potato industry, he said.
That position was made possible by a $1 million endowment by Wayne and Peggy Thiessen, the Idaho Potato Commission, Northwest Farm Credit Services and McCain Foods.
Course planned
In addition to his research work, Teixeira is also planning a potato postharvest course on physiology, storage and management. A couple of other big universities have organized similar postharvest courses but not focused on potatoes. His course will include theoretical analysis, hands-on activities and tours.
He is also helping to organize and convene the International Symposium on Postharvest Technologies to Reduce Food Losses as part of the 31st International Horticulture Congress, Aug. 14 in Angers, France.
The funny thing is — considering all his accomplishments — he wouldn't have gone into research if not for his wife, Izabella. When they began dating, she suggested he apply for scholarships because of his high grades.
Until then, he had intended on being a poultry and fruit farmer.