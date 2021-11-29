Farmers and ranchers are hearing a lot about NASA’s OpenET and its ability to make critical water data free and available for water managers in 17 western states.
But they might not know the new online platform that uses satellites to estimate the water consumption of crops and other plants builds on the pioneering work of Rick Allen, a University of Idaho water resources engineer, and the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Evapotranspiration
Allen and his research team at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center, working closely with IDWR, developed a physics-based model using satellite data to compute and map evapotranspiration, or ET. The model is named METRIC — Mapping Evapotranspiration at High Resolution with Internalized Calibration.
Evapotranspiration includes water evaporation from the land and water transpiration from plants.
The work was funded by a NASA grant, and Allen’s team began working on the project in 2000. IDWR was an “eager user” because it knew there would be challenges among groundwater and surface water users, Allen said.
“Idaho was really the first state to use satellite-based ET data,” he said.
For its work, the team received the Innovations in American Government Award from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government in 2009. That early work led to NASA’s OpenET.
That platform offers six different ET mapping models, including METRIC, and it is free to anyone who needs that information, he said.
“It allows people to easily compare or average all six models together to get a consistent estimate of ET,” he said.
Allen is a member of the OpenET Consortium and was a member of the NASA Landsat Science Team from 2007 to 2017. That team helped guide the development of future satellites and applications of satellite data, he said.
“I’ve really enjoyed being able to work with NASA, benefiting from all the satellite technology they’ve designed and launched over the years,” he said. “I’ve also enjoyed working with the state of Idaho and seeing our developments put into action for effective water resources management.
Farming roots
Allen grew up on a predominantly corn and soybean farm in northwest Iowa. The family also fed cattle and hogs, and he was in charge of the hogs.
“I wanted to stay tied to agriculture but also wanted to do something technical,” he said.
After getting a master’s degree in agricultural engineering at the University of Idaho in 1977, he went to work at the university’s Kimberly Research and Extension Center in south-central Idaho as a research associate. His time there was divided between ET estimation and irrigation management and evaluation and irrigation system design.
In 1984, he went to Iowa State University as a researcher and teacher. In 1986, he moved on to Utah State University where he also did research and teaching.
He likes teaching and it taught him a lot, but it also entailed more stress than research.
“I think I was fairly good at it, but I didn’t want to continue it for my entire career,” he said.
In 1998, he returned to full-time research at the University of Idaho.
He’s worked in general irrigation, the relationship between surface water and groundwater and irrigation design for the Irrigation Association, an international organization, and was named its Person of the Year in 2016.
He’s written numerous publications and was lead author of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s “Crop Evapotranspiration” manual, which has become a global standard on crop water requirements. He was also coeditor of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ practices manual “Evapotranspiration and Irrigation Water Requirements,” a source standard that is widely used in irrigation litigation in the U.S.
He’s also spent quite a lot of time in many countries helping to review research programs and teaching short courses on irrigation systems design and water management.
“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the technology evolution in irrigation, all the electronics and sensors,” he said.