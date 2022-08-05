Shirley Luckhart and Ed Lewis UI(1).jpeg

Shirley Luckhart, Ed Lewis in lab space in the University of Idaho’s Integrated Research and Innovation Center building, Moscow. They are co-directors of the Institute for Health in the Human Ecosystem, which has lab space there.

 UI

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ed Lewis and Shirley Luckhart help innovations progress as part of a whole picture instead of only an isolated factor.

The husband-and-wife team directs the University of Idaho Institute for Health in the Human Ecosystem, which they founded in 2017.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you