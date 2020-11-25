For nearly 40 years, farmers and ranchers have counted on Glenn Shewmaker to help them figure out the best way to grow and store a top-quality forage crop or manage a pasture.
The University of Idaho’s only department-level forage specialist, Shewmaker retired last summer — although he had been in the office most of the week when Capital Press caught up with him in early November.
“I’ve focused most of my research on forage quality, measuring forage quality as affected by environmental conditions,” Shewmaker said.
Rewarding research
That career began in 1983 as a research associate at the University of Idaho Kimberly Research & Extension Center. In 1988 he went to work as a biological technician with the USDA Agricultural Research Service at the Northwest Irrigation and Soils Research Laboratory, also in Kimberly.
In 1999, he returned to the University of Idaho as an extension forage specialist. In that role, he has performed research and field trials, authored many publications and given a steady flow of presentations and workshops.
“To survive the university system, you have to publish or perish. But the ultimate reward is producers getting the information,” he said.
His research has allowed him to get real numbers and relate beneficial information to producers, he said.
“When you see the light turn on or they say, ‘Yeah that really helped me in my operation,’ that’s rewarding,” he said.
Over the years, he’s conducted forage management and utilization research, including alfalfa and grass forage quality, intensive pasture grazing systems, nutrient management planning and environmental effects of grazing.
His research has included variety trials, seeding rates, hay drying, herbicide and pesticide trials, crop fertility, soil health and cover crops.
One of his most rewarding projects was finding out why Idaho’s hay crops in higher elevations are such high quality. He suspected it was the lower night temperatures, which preserve sugars.
That research began when he was at USDA-ARS looking at animals' preferences for particular grasses.
“Standard tests for ADF, NDF and crude protein didn’t explain it. Even digestibility didn’t explain it,” he said.
Plant physiologists suggested looking at sugar concentrations, and that explained it. But that led to more questions. One was whether sugar concentration varied with harvest time.
“We knew it would, but could you measure it or track it?” he said.
'Sweet spot'
The research team harvested hay every two to three hours and tracked sugar concentrations. They found 3 p.m. was the "sweet spot." Plant physiologists have known about the relationship between sugars and harvest time for 100 years, but industry hasn’t applied it to livestock and the potential to improve gain or produce more milk, he said.
“People marketing hay want to cut first thing in the morning,” he said.
But some growers adopted the concept immediately, he said.
“That project was one of the most rewarding,” he said.
Producers could capture more value just with management and no additional cost, he said.
The project included plant physiologists, plant breeders, soil specialists and animal nutritionists.
“One of the benefits of collaborative research is it can really solve some problems for producers as well as extend science. It’s really been rewarding to be part of those kinds of projects,” he said.
Genetic factors
Another collaborative project is a alfalfa study on determining genetic factors that influence forage quality. The study is being conducted by the University of Idaho, Washington State University and Oregon State University and is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The project is focused on collecting alfalfa seed from around the world, looking at forage quality traits in the alfalfa grown from the seed and relating them to gene mapping.
“This is one of the highest tech research projects we’ve had, and we’re seeing some really good differences based on the environment,” he said.
The work will allow researchers to speed up the breeding process. And that’s important to Idaho, which is the third-largest state in alfalfa production, he said.
Shewmaker will continue his work on the project and with the university in an emeritus status. He has projects and papers he wants to finish, and he’ll be teaching a forage class at the university in the spring. He might also do some consulting, and will continue helping his brother and cousins on the family farm and cattle operation.