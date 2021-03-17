MOSCOW, Idaho — Brenda Schroeder’s work ranges from investigating a foreign grass pathogen that can kill livestock to determining the best soil for growing potatoes and how to most effectively cure onions.
“A theme to my work is trying to get knowledge into the hands of stakeholders about the biology of their systems,” said the University of Idaho associate research professor of entomology, plant pathology and nematology. “And the biology of their system includes the pathogens, but also aspects of beneficials. If we can get that information into the hands of stakeholders, they can make educated and sound decisions based on data as opposed to supposition.”
Tracking a killer
The Moscow-based Schroeder is part of a national team that for the past eight years has been researching a grass pathogen that could pose a bio-security risk if it enters the U.S.
She studies Rathayibacter, a group of bacteria that cause Gummosis in grass seed heads. A close cousin of these bacteria in Australia causes toxic Staggers and is fatal if grazing animals consume it. She is working to determine the distribution of the U.S. bacteria and is studying their genetic profiles to determine if they have the potential to produce the toxin.
The bacteria require a nematode to vector the pathogen from soil to plant. The team is working to determine if nematodes here could vector the Australia pathogen should it enter the U.S.
Schroeder said that knowledge could affect how a U.S.-bound shipment of grass seed or hay is handled if it is found to have the Australian pathogen.
“We are now focusing on nematode-bacterial association to try to quantify the native strains in association with their nematode vectors,” she said. The nematode vectors will be studied in a high-biosecurity lab in Maryland, which has a sample of the Australia strain.
Best potato soil
Schroeder is also working with a national group to investigate the micro-biome of potato soils. The four-year project is in its second year.
“The goal is to identify the biochemical and biological parameters of what healthy potato soil is for Idaho,” she said. “We are just at the beginning of looking at what microbes are present in a healthy soil compared to a soil that is not as beneficial for potato production.”
Data likely will show which organisms are present and at what densities in healthy potato soil.
The work could ultimately show soil productivity potential, pathogen risk “and beneficial organisms that we may not have known were present in the soil prior to this analysis,” Schroeder said.
It also has the potential to show a producer which microbes could be added to help soil rebound after fumigation.
Curing onions
Another project focuses on onions.
Schroeder for years has been researching how to best protect onions from post-harvest bacterial diseases.
Growers’ tools for ridding onions of excess moisture include field curing, and adding air flow and heat after they’re stored.
Ironically, some curing temperatures can alleviate problems with one pathogen and elevate the risk of damage from others, Schroeder said.
If the crop is at risk for bacterial problems, “then it is much better to cure onions at a lower temperature for a longer period of time than at a higher temperature for a short period of time” before they are stored, she said.